Nano cap Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) and development partner Takis Biotech announce that all five of their LinearDNA vaccine candidates induced seroconversion in mice. IgG antibodies against the SARS-CoV-2 spike protein were produced by day 14 with "significantly enhanced" responses by day 38.

Applied DNA CEO Dr. James Hayward says, "We look forward to supporting further studies by Takis with a goal of entering human trials in early autumn. We believe no single vaccine will provide the security we need as a global population, and that our LinearDNA vaccines will complement those already marching toward the market."

Takis CEO Dr. Luigi Aurisicchio says, Our results are very encouraging, and we have good reason for optimism. We must proceed with toxicology studies and move on to large animal studies as we march toward the clinic. We are now moving to engage third parties to help take us to market on the basis of these encouraging results.”