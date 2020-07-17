BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) Q2 adjusted EPS of $7.85 exceeds the consensus of $6.90 on higher non-operating income, lower tax rate, lower diluted share count.

Assets under management of $7.318T increased 7% Y/Y vs. consensus of $7.236T; $6.467T at the end of Q1.

$100.2B of quarterly total net inflows vs. $150.9B in the year-ago quarter. Inflow was driven by driven by fixed income and continued momentum in cash management.

Cash management had $24.2B of net inflows.

Q2 revenue of $3.65B beats the consensus by $100M and rose 3.7% from $3.52B a year ago.

Investment advisory, administration fees and securities lending revenue of $2.97B, up 2% Y/Y.

Q1 adjusted operating margin of 43.7% compares with 43.1% a year ago.

Conference call at 8:30 AM ET.

