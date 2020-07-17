Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) says it expects sales growth in China for the second half of the year to be about the same as a year ago for the same period.

China chief Stephan Woellenstein China sales will fall at a single-digit pace for the full year as new sport utility vehicles and premium models help it recover in a weak local market recovering from the pandemic.

The German automaker sold 1.59M vehicles in China in the first six months of 2020, down 17% from a year ago.

Volkswagen sells cars in China through joint ventures with SAIC Motor Corp., China FAW Group Corp. and Anhui Jianghuai Automobile Group Corp. Looking ahead, the company is building plants based on its MEB platform. which it has said enables the efficient production of various electric vehicle models.