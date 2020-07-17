Malaria drug ineffective against COVID-19 in latest trial

Malaria drug hydroxychloroquine has come up empty in another COVID-19 study. Results from a 491-subject trial conducted by University of Minnesota researchers that administered the med to patients within the first four days of exhibiting symptoms showed no difference from placebo in either hospitalizations or deaths, although the number that experienced symptoms for over two weeks was 6% lower in the treatment group.

On the safety front, 43% of patients receiving hydroxychloroquine experienced side effects, compared to 22% in the control group.

A study in Brazil was terminated after 11 deaths, while a trial in China showed no effect on recovery.

Earlier this month, WHO stopped trials of the malaria med and HIV drug lopinavir/ritonavir after observing no effect on mortality.

Last month, the FDA revoked emergency use authorization for both chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine for COVID-19.

Also last month, an Oxford University-led study failed to show a benefit from hydroxychloroquine compared to standard-of-care treatment.