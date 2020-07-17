Colony Capital Operating Company, LLC, an operating subsidiary of Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY), has priced $260M of 5.75% exchangeable senior unsecured notes due July 15, 2025 in a private placement.

Initial purchasers granted an option to purchase up to an additional $40M of notes. Closing date is July 21, 2020.

Interest on notes will be payable semiannually in arrears on January 15 and July 15 of each year, beginning on January 15, 2021.

Estimated net proceeds of ~$251.5M (or ~$290.3M if the initial purchasers exercise their option) will be used to repurchase a portion of the company’s 3.875% convertible senior notes due 2021 prior to maturity or to repay the 2021 notes at maturity, and any remaining for general corporate purposes.

