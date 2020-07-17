SoftBank sells another $2.2B of Alibaba stake

As part of its debt-reducing fundraising effort, SoftBank (OTCPK:SFTBF,OTCPK:SFTBY) unloads another $2.2B of its Alibaba (NYSE:BABA) stake.

The sale was disclosed in SoftBank's annual filing in late June but is just now making headlines.

The deal includes a collar contract and call spread, and is expected to be settled between May and June 2024.

SoftBank's Masayoshi Son invested $20B in Alibaba in 2000, a stake now worth more than $150B.

Seeking Alpha authors are currently bearish on SoftBank.

SoftBank has now sold more than $13.7B of its BABA stock this year, part of its push to offload $42B of assets to fund buybacks and reduce debt.