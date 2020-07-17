Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) issues preliminary FQ3 guidance, seeing adjusted earnings from continuing operations of $0.84/share vs. $0.57 analyst consensus estimate, on revenues of $574M, down 10% Y/Y but ahead of $563M consensus.

Ashland expects adjusted EBITDA of $143M, up 2%, citing cost reductions, improved product mix and lower raw material costs.

Strength in many consumer markets was more than offset by weak industrial demand across the globe. But the company says it began to see signs of improving demand trends in June.

Ashland says cost reduction plans for the year remain on track, and it plans to take $20M-$30M of previously disclosed inventory control actions during Q4.

Ashland's Q2 EPS was $0.84 on revenues of $610M.