Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) +4.5% Q2 revenue of $1.75B beats consensus by $70M reflecting stable net interest income and 28% increase in non-interest income driven by record results in mortgage banking.

Compares with $1.66B in Q1 2020 and $1.63B in 2Q19.

Q1 underlying EPS of 55 cents sank from 96 cents in Q2 2019 and up from 9 cents in 1Q20.

Includes Current Expected Credit Loss reserve build of $317M, or 59 cents per share tied to COVID-19 impacts.

On an underlying basis and before the COVID-19 CECL-related reserve build, Q1 net income available to common stockholders reflecting net charge-offs of $147M totaled $490M, EPS was $1.14 per share, and ROTCE was 14.4%.

Q2 provision for credit losses of $464M, which includes the COVID-19 CECL reserve build of $317M, vs. $600M in Q1 2020 and $97M in Q2 2019.

Q2 net interest margin of 2.87% vs. 3.09% in Q1 and 3.20% in Q2 2019.

Conference call at 9:00 AM ET.

