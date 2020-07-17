JPMorgan downgrades LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) on concerns over the long road ahead in consumer finance and its view that the current cycle will prove to be more protracted than expected.

"We believe shares may trade higher Friday on the news of preliminary 2Q20 results and that this may provide an opportunity for investors to trim positions after shares have more than doubled off of April lows," updates JP.

The firm moves to a Neutral rating after having TREE lined up at Overweight.

The lack of confidence from JPMorgan follows LendingTree hiking Q2 guidance.