Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY) announces results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, OASIS-2, comparing mirikizumab, an inhibitor of the p19 subunit of interleukin-23 (IL-23), to placebo and Novartis' (NYSE:NVS) Cosentyx (secukinumab) in patients with moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis.

The study met the primary and all key secondary endpoints.

At week 16, the proportions of patients achieving at least a two-point improvement in a scale called Static Physician's Global Assessment (sPGA) at week 16 in the mirikizumab, Cosentyx (per labeling) and control arms were 79.7%, 76.3% and 6.3%, respectively. The proportions achieving PASI 90 (almost clear skin) were 74.4%, 72.8% and 6.3%, respectively. Both were the primary endpoints.

At week 52, the proportions of patients achieving the sPGA endpoint in the Cosentyx (per labeling), mirikizumab (250 mg Q4W/125 mg Q8W) and mirikizumab (250 mg Q4W/250 mg Q8W) arms were 68.5%, 83.1% and 83.3%, respectively.

At week 52, the proportions of patients in the three groups achieving PASI 90 were 69.4%, 81.4% and 82.4%, respectively.

Additional data will be reported at future medical conferences.

Lilly is also testing mirikizumab in ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease.