JPMorgan drops Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) to a Neutral rating from Overweight on a call tied chiefly to valuation.

"We believe FVRR’s fundamentals are stronger now w/COVID-19 accelerating the secular shift to online in freelancing, and we remain positive around FVRR's model & execution. However, shares have appreciated meaningfully and we believe the risk/reward is more balanced at current levels," updates analyst Doug Anmuth.

Anmuth points to the +243% YTD gain for Fiverr vs. the flat performance of the S&P 500 Index and warns that the demand environment during the pandemic is still uncertain.

JP's price target is lowered to $7, which works out to 15X the 2021 revenue estimate.