The first patient has been dosed in ADC Therapeutics' (NYSE:ADCT) Phase 2 portion of LOTIS 3, a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating loncastuximab tesirine (Lonca, formerly ADCT-402) in combination with ibrutinib in patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) or mantle cell lymphoma (MCL).

The trial is intended to support the submission of a supplemental BLA to the FDA. The company is on track to file a BLA for Lonca as monotherapy for the treatment of relapsed or refractory DLBCL in H2.

The 161-patient trial will enroll three cohorts: non-germinal center B-cell-like (non-GCB) DLBCL, GCB DLBCL and MCL.

Previously, as reported on June 12, ADC's lonca showed encouraging action in blood cancer studies.