Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT) reports Q2 results that beat EPS and revenue estimates.

Q2 highlights: Total revenue of $323.1M (-4.7% Y/Y).

Revenue breakdown: Flavors & Fragrances Group, $183.6M (+1.9% Y/Y), Color Group, $121.3M (-12.7%) and Asia Pacific, $27.9M (-3.9%).

Cost of goods sold increased slightly to 68.35% of sales from 67.05% a year ago.

SG&A expenses were $60.1M vs $64.4M year-ago.

Cash provided by operating activities increased ~34% in the Q2.

The Company signed a definitive agreement for the sale of its yogurt fruit preparations product line within the Flavors & Fragrances Group, expected to close in the Q3.

SXT reiterates its FY20 Non-GAAP EPS outlook of $2.60 to $2.80 but GAAP EPS between $2.10 to $2.35 from $1.85 to $2.15 (consensus: $2.57), citing divestiture & other related costs.

Previously: Sensient Technologies EPS beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (July 17)