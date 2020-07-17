A recent consumer survey by Needham indicated that about 45% of U.S. consumers planned to buy masks after June, while 40% have already bought one and won't be planning to buy another. The remaining 15% aren't in the mask market.

Needham sees continued upside benefits for Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) from the huge influx of mask demand compared to the early part of the pandemic.

"Etsy benefited significantly from an uptick in mask demand in April, and this is reflected in current guidance for 2Q. With 45% of consumers planning to buy another mask beyond June, we believe Etsy should continue to benefit from this theme, albeit less than in 2Q as more retailers are now selling masks," notes the firm.

Data has shown that nations with a higher percentage of the population wearing masks have also seen a lower percentage of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths from the virus.

Etsy is flat in premarket trading. Shares are up 133% YTD.