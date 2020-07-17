Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) jumps 28% premarket after signing an investment and a reseller agreement with privately held, Polyrizon Ltd.

As part of the reseller agreement, Medigus receives an exclusive global license to resell the Polyrizon products, focusing on a unique Biogel for the protection from COVID-19. The term of the license will be for four years.

In consideration, Polyrizon will receive annual royalty payments equal to 10% of Medigus annualized operating profit arising from the sale of the products.

In addition, Medigus and Polyrizon also signed an ordinary share purchase agreement, including an investment of $10,000 and a loan of $94,000 which will be extended to Polyrizon. As such, Medigus will be issued shares representing 19.9% of outstanding share capital of Polyrizon.

Also, Medigus was granted the option to invest an additional $1M in consideration for Polyrizon shares, after which the former will own 51% of Polyrizon on a fully diluted basis. The options are exercisable until April 23, 2023.