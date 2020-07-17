Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) unit Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies reports positive six-month data from a Phase 1/2 clinical trial evaluating gene therapy AAV-RPGR in patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, a group of inherited retinal disorders characterized by progressive vision loss.

Preliminary results showed that low and intermediate doses were generally well-tolerated and indicated significant improvements in vision.

A pre-recorded webcast on the data is available via www.investor.jnj.com and selecting "Webcasts/Presentations."

Development is ongoing.