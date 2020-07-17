RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) has received $8M in accumulated new orders since June 1, 2020. YTD 2020 new orders has reached $49M vs. $31M in 2019.

RADA continues to expect revenues to grow in FY2020 to over $65M (+47% Y/Y) vs. consensus of $66.79M.

Dov Sella, RADA's CEO, commented, "The current flow of new orders, amidst and despite the COVID-19 crisis, ensures our strong expectations for 2020. The orders for avionics underline the stability of this business, at annual revenues level of about $10 million. We reiterate our expectations of sequential quarterly growth and growing operating profit throughout 2020."

Shares up 7.2% premarket.

Press release