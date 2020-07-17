Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) inks an agreement with Hayfin Capital Management for a $400M credit facility at 6.5% above LIBOR subject to a 1% floor.

The company plans to draw the entire amount at closing.

The loan, maturing in 2026, will be interest-only until mid-2024.

Proceeds will be used to refinance existing debt and general corporate purposes.

According to CFO Daphne Quimi, the company expects Galafold sales of $250M - 260M this year. Operating expenses should be within the stated range.