Weeks after entering a new fiscal year, Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) confirms trimming its workforce across geographies and teams but doesn't provide specifics.

Business Insider sources put the cuts at just under 1,000 across the business, including online news portal MSN.com and the Azure cloud division.

Microsoft says it's common to re-evaluate the business in the new fiscal year, which started on July 1.

