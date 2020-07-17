A new consumer survey from Needham looks strong for Wayfair (NYSE:W).

"We asked consumers which categories they planned to shop the most on this fall (excl. groceries and staples). The home category was the big winner with 42.5% of votes," reports the firm.

Needham notes the home category and Wayfair have been big beneficiaries of consumer nesting, a theme it expects to continue into fall.

Even as some rumors still circulate on Wayfair and its supposed involvement with child sex trafficking, Reuters and others sites have broken down the lack of evidence.

Shares of Wayfair are up 144% over the last 90 days.