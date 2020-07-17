Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) reports a 1% Y/Y rise in Q2 iron ore shipments from Australia's Pilbara region to 86.7M metric tons despite the impact of COVID-19, boosting expectations that global supply will pick up as miners report production figures.

Pilbara iron ore production increased 4% Y/Y to 83.2M mt, bauxite output climbed 9% to 14.6M mt, and mined copper was 3% lower than a year ago at 132.8K mt due to lower head grade at the Kennecott operation.

"Our iron ore assets are performing well in a strong pricing environment and we are on track to meet our 2020 iron ore guidance," CEO Jean-Sébastien Jacques says; iron ore typically accounts for more than 80% of Rio's underlying earnings.

Rio says conditions in China have improved through Q2 and appear to be stabilizing, with construction and infrastructure sectors performing well, but concern over the prospects for second waves of coronavirus infections are weighing on the outlook across commodities markets.

For 2020, the company now expects capital spending of ~$6B compared to its prior outlook of $5B-$6B, citing an appreciation in major operating currencies vs. the U.S. dollar and a reduced impact of COVID-19 on both sustaining and development expenditure.

Rio shares recently were upgraded RBC Capital, as "higher Chinese demand has placed iron ore into a more balanced market than our previously too conservative forecasts suggested."