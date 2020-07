NVAX, ERIC among premarket gainers

RumbleON (NASDAQ:RMBL) +117% on pilot program with CarGurus.

Verona Pharma (NASDAQ:VRNA) +108% on raising $200M finance.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) +62% on positive COVID-19 vaccine data.

Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) +33% .

Medigus (NASDAQ:MDGS) +31% on license deal with Polyrizon.

Houghton Mifflin Harcourt (NASDAQ:HMHC) +26% following new sales contracts rumors.

Checkpoint Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CKPT) +23% .

MeiraGTx Holdings (NASDAQ:MGTX) +9% on encouraging action in vision loss disorder.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) +19% .

Foresight Autonomous Holdings (NASDAQ:FRSX) +20% on initiating first pilot project for COVID-19 symptom detection solution.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX) +19% .

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) +20% on delisting from Taipei Exchange.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) +21% .

RADA Electronic (NASDAQ:RADA) +14% on receiving $8M in new orders since June and guides on FY2020 revenue.

Vaccinex (NASDAQ:VCNX) +11% .

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) +11% .

DPW Holdings (NYSEMKT:DPW) +11% on court final order and judgment approving a motion for approval of settlement in the derivative action filed against it as a nominal defendant and its directors.

AutoWeb (NASDAQ:AUTO) +11% .

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (NASDAQ:ERIC) +11% on Q2 results.

Envision Solar (NASDAQ:EVSI) +10% .

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAS) +10% on mid-stage study underway on PhaseBio's PB1046 for COVID-19.

Seelos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SEEL) +9% on inducement grants under Nasdaq rule.

MicroVision (NASDAQ:MVIS) +9% .

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) +9% .