Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) reports commodity carloads fell 21.4% in Q2 and revenue per carload was down 3.9% vs. +0.1% consensus estimate.

The company says its operating ratio was 65.2% during the quarter vs. 65.8% consensus and 63.7% a year ago.

"Our network experienced a rapid decline in volumes followed by an unprecedented rebound, forcing us to quickly adjust our service model to match customer demand while optimizing our cost structure," says CEO Patrick Ottensmeyer.

Due to the general economic uncertainty created by the global COVID-19 pandemic, Kansas City Southern says it is not providing guidance on revenue, volume, operating ratio or EPS. Previous guidance for 2020 capital expenditures of $425.0M or below remains in place. The company also says it is on track to deliver $500M or more of free cash flow in 2020.

KSU -0.27% premarket to $158.00.

