The FDA designates privately held Denovo Biopharma's lead candidate DB102 (enzastaurin) for Fast Track review for the treatment of newly diagnosed glioblastoma, an aggressive cancer of the brain or spinal cord.

Fast Track status provides for more frequent interaction with the FDA review team and a rolling review of the marketing application.

Enzastaurin is an orally available small molecule serine/threonine kinase inhibitor of the PKC beta, PI3K an AKT pathways. The company in-licensed global rights from Eli Lilly (NYSE:LLY).

