Wesco (NYSE:WCC) says that the rights plan should encourage anyone seeking to acquire the Company to negotiate with its board of Directors.

The rights will be exercisable only if a person or group acquires 10% or more or, in the case of passive investors filing statements on Schedule 13G, 15% or more of WESCO's common stock.

The rights plan provides that the rights will expire on July 16, 2021. The board could terminate the rights plan earlier if circumstances warrant.

In addition, declared a dividend distribution of one preferred share purchase right on each outstanding share of Wesco common stock. The dividend distribution will be made on July 27, and is not taxable to stockholders.

Press Release