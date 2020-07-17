State Street (NYSE:STT) as Q2 EPS of $1.88 beats consensus of $1.60 and grows from $1.67 in Q1 2020 and $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.

"Amid a very challenging operating environment, we achieved growth in servicing fees year-on-year, strong business wins, and continuing demand for Charles River Development solutions and our State Street Alpha front-to-back asset servicing platform," Chairman and CEO Ron O'Hanley.

Q2 revenue of $2.94B beats consensus by $80M; increased -4.2% Q/Q and 2.2% Y/Y.