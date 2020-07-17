State Street (NYSE:STT) as Q2 EPS of $1.88 beats consensus of $1.60 and grows from $1.67 in Q1 2020 and $1.45 in the year-ago quarter.
"Amid a very challenging operating environment, we achieved growth in servicing fees year-on-year, strong business wins, and continuing demand for Charles River Development solutions and our State Street Alpha front-to-back asset servicing platform," Chairman and CEO Ron O'Hanley.
Q2 revenue of $2.94B beats consensus by $80M; increased -4.2% Q/Q and 2.2% Y/Y.
Q2 total fee revenue $2.38B, down 0.9% Q/Q and up 5.2% Y/Y.
Q2 net interest income of $559M, down from $664M in 1Q 2020 and up from $613M in Q2 2019.
Q2 provision for credit losses of $52M increased from $36M in Q1 2020, driven by the impact of COVID-19-driven changes in State Street's economic outlook.
Assets under custody/administration of $33.52T vs. $31.86 at Mar. 31, 2020; assets under management of $3.05T vs. $2.69T in at Q1-end.
