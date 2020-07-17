Housing starts up more than 17% in June, slightly shy of estimates

June Housing Starts: +17.3% M/M to 1.186M vs. 1.195M expected, 1.011K prior (revised from 974K).

Building permits 1.241M vs. 1.298M expected and 1.216M prior (revised from 1.220M).

Earlier this year, housing starts were running at about a 1.5M annualized pace, but mostly over the past few years, they've generally bounced around the 1.2M area. June's 1.186M pace is on the way to returning to normalcy.

As comparison, in the wake of the 2007/08 housing bust, starts fell (and stayed for several years) to about the 600K range.