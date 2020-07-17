Silvercorp Metals (NYSEMKT:SVM) +1.8% pre-market, saying it is on track to meet its full-year production guidance after reporting FQ1 results.

Silvercorp says silver production fell 10% Y/Y to 1.8M oz., lead output rose 1% to 20.1M lbs. and zinc improved 4% to 7.5M lbs., making it on track to produce 6.2M-6.5M oz. of silver, 66.1M-68.5M lbs. of lead and 24.5M-26.7M lbs. of zinc for FY 2021.

The figures come from the miner's flagship Ying project and its GC mine, both in China.

Silvercorp's FQ4 earnings exceeded expectations even as operations in China were suspended for six weeks during the quarter.