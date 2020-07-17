Seeing early signs of a "robust growth cycle," Cowen raises Twilio's (NYSE:TWLO) price target from $230 to $260, a 17% upside.

The firm notes TWLO's "significant acceleration" related to the pandemic, which has served as a "major catalyst" driving "a plethora of new use-case/vertical adoption."

Cowen calls the communication APIs provider "one of the more open-ended growth stories we have come across in a long time."

Cowen maintains an Outperform rating on Twilio, which has a Bullish average Wall St. Analysts rating.