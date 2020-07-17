Concerns about competitive pressure from Microsoft Teams are "overblown" for Slack (NYSE:WORK), says FBN Securities analyst Shebly Seyrafi.

FBN starts Slack at Outperform and a Street-high $45 price target.

Seyrafi says the market has room for both collaboration offerings to "thrive" and notes Slack's "healthy" growth in paid customers and ARPU last quarter.

The analyst sees "good upside" in Slack shares due to the revenue multiple, and the fact that Slack hasn't rallied as much as other remote work-related stocks.