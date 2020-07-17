Energy Fuels eliminates part of debt, confirms production outlook
Jul. 17, 2020 8:58 AM ETEnergy Fuels Inc. (UUUU)UUUUBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
- Energy Fuels (NYSEMKT:UUUU) +2.5% pre-market after saying it expects to be debt-free by the end of 2020 and reiterating its full-year uranium production guidance.
- The company says it recently redeemed half of its total debentures outstanding, distributing C$10.43M, with the remaining principal amount due on Dec. 31.
- Energy Fuels reaffirms 2020 uranium production guidance of 125K-175K lbs., mainly from pond returns and alternate feed material recycling at the White Mesa Mill in Utah.
- The company expects to end 2020 with 640K-690K lbs. of finished uranium, and if spot pricing for uranium remains at the current $32.90/lb., inventory valued at $21M-$23M alongside its 1.6M-lb. vanadium inventory valued at $8.5M.