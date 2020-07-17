Volvo AB (OTCPK:VOLAF) reports Q2 sales decline of 39% Y/Y and -38% on a constant currency basis. Vehicle sales decreased by 46% and service sales by 15%.

Sales dropped 39% in Europe, -61% in North America and -54% in South America. Trucks net sales -46% and Buses net sales -64%.

In Q2, demand for construction equipment in both Europe and North America was weak, partly offset by a strong rebound in the Chinese market.

Adjusted operating margin squeezed 800 bps to 4.5%.

During Q2. the number of blue-collar employees decreased by 1,010 and white-collar employees decreased by 950.

