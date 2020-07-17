Netflix (NFLX, -7.3% ) is tumbling, but Wall Street is conflicted on outlook.

Credit Suisse analyst Douglas Mitchelson cut the stock to Neutral from Outperform, saying he would be more confident if it added mobile to its total addressable market, bundle and sell more products and showed an indication of better free cash flow.

But Rich Greenfield of Lightshed told CNBC Netflix has “shot a lot of content that will carry them within early 2021” and “everybody else is a lot further behind schedule," so investors shouldn’t worry about the stock price day to day.

Among other calls, Needham kept the stock at Underperform, wondering how Netflix can do any better than the past quarter when they were the only provider of content.

BofA said that while visibility is a concern, “we see Netflix well positioned to sustain sub growth strength with '20's content slate in-hand, budget to buy other studios' stranded content, and reduced competition as theaters continue to be closed and traditional TV content halted."

Goldman said that while Netflix missed its very bullish subs projection, “looking beyond the current crisis we continue to believe that Netflix's massive content investments, global distribution ecosystem and improving competitive position will further drive financial results significantly above consensus expectations.”

Sector Watch

Consumer sentiment figures arrive shortly after the opening bell.

The University of Michigan’s preliminary July measure is expected to come in at 79, just a touch above the 78.1 from June. It hasn’t been at that level since March.

The recovery-trade stocks will likely be active considering the rollbacks in many states of reopening measures.