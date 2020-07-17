For the month of June 2020, Re/Max Holdings (NYSE:RMAX) reported a 37% M/M growth in home sales with all the 53 metro markets recording gains. May-to-June average sales increases stood at 8.4%.

Inventory was down 27.9% Y/Y leading the months supply of inventory to 1.9 from the low of 2.7 months set in May.

June median sales price of $275K, up 1.9%Y/Y, the lowest price increase of any month since 0.4% price drop in December 2018.

Number of homes for sale was down 5.3% Y/Y while average market days for homes sold was 45, in-line with year ago period.

"With historically low interest rates, stabilizing unemployment and increased mobility tied to working remotely, buyer demand remains high in most areas of the country. We're seeing positives in several leading indicators such as pending sales and mortgage applications," CEO Adam Contos commented.