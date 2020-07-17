Reuters reports that the European Union (EU) is negotiating with Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA), Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY), Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ), BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) and CureVac for advance purchases of their respective COVID-19 vaccines. The EU shared the information yesterday in Berlin with EU health ministers.

Talks with JNJ and SNY appear to be the most advanced since discussions are currently focused on the number of doses needed, 200M from JNJ and 300M from SNY.

Four EU states inked a deal with AstraZeneca (NYSE:AZN) last month for 400M doses of AZD1222.

Premarket: JNJ ( +1% ), MRNA ( +3% ), BNTX ( +3% )