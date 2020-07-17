1933 Industries (OTCQB:TGIFF) announces a non-brokered financing of up to C$5M.

The offering consists of sale of up to 66,666,666 units priced at C$0.075 per unit.

Net proceeds to be used to fund ongoing business development and general working capital.

"We have cut our public entity expenses by 68% and our non-operating expenses by 46% since November 2019, and we continue to move aggressively to control costs. This financing will strengthen our balance sheet and provide additional cash reserves to manage COVID-19 related uncertainty while we execute on our strategy.", said Paul Rosen, CEO.

Source: Press Release