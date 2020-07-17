Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) +5.8% pre-market after Southern California Gas (NYSE:SRE) says it has begun powering two of its largest Los Angeles-area facilities with Bloom's solid oxide fuel cells.

SoCalGas says the switch to fuel cells will reduce greenhouse gas emissions, air pollutants and the cost of power, as well as provide reliable electricity independent of the power grid.

"Fuel cells at utility-owned sites are a natural fit, as we are both looking to the future of energy and prioritize qualities like fuel flexibility, emissions reductions, efficiency, and reliability," says Kris Kim, Bloom's managing director of strategic development.

Bloom shares already have surged 30% over the past two days after the company announced its entry into the commercial hydrogen market by selling electrolyzers beginning next year.