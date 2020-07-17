Acme United (NYSEMKT:ACU) reports sales growth of 9% and net income growth of 20% in Q2.

European net sales grew 4% and Canada net sales declined 44%.

Gross margin rate slipped 20 bps to 36.5%; Operating margin rate up 60 bps to 10%.

The company availed a loan of $3.5M from the Paycheck Protection Program during the quarter, enhancing its ability to maintain its entire payroll during uncertain times.

Shares up 8.6% premarket.

