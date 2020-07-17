Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology (NASDAQ:BHAT) announces the sale of $3.26M senior secured convertible notes in a private placement offering, together with the issuance of warrants to acquire up to 784K ordinary shares for aggregate purchase price of $2.8M in cash.

Conversion price for notes is $1.25/share and warrants are also exercisable at the same rate.

The company intends to use the net proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.

"We believe this investment helps strengthen our financial position and provides the Company with the resources to grow its business," said CEO Mr. Xiaodong Chen.