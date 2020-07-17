BTIG has a weighty report out this morning on the battle for stomach share as at-home spending competes with the recovery in restaurant sales.

Analyst Peter Saleh and team dive into the impact on food service distributors from a steeper recovery of lower average check restaurants in comparison to the anticipated longer downturn of fine dining and upscale casual chains.

Chefs' Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) is initiated with a Neutral rating as its compelling business model is offset by a dependence on an economically depressed customer base. "The company is one of the premier food distribution businesses in the U.S. with industry-leading sales growth and gross margins and plentiful acquisition opportunity but its sales remain concentrated in several key urban markets and economically dependent segments of foodservice," notes Saleh.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) land a Buy initiation from BTIG and price target of $25 on the expectation that demand for dining out occasions to recover in the coming months as states ease lockdown restrictions and capacity constraints at restaurants. "While we recognize the company's exposure to independent restaurants and the potential rollback of reopening plans as virus cases surge makes investors uneasy, we take comfort in the industry's recent sales trajectory," update Saleh.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) is started off with a Neutral rating as the recent boom in grocery/supermarket spending is seen fading as the year progresses in favor of more restaurant options. "The company was very fortuitously positioned for the environment that unfolded this year, though we believe the recent sales gains have helped mask several underlying challenges in its three segments," warns Saleh. This year is seen as the high-water mark for profitability.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) is started off with a Neutral rating. While the company is benefiting from the Supervalu integration, Saleh sees the pandemic shift in higher at-home sales starting to moderate. Saleh thinks UNFI investors will be focused on management's expectations for FY21, including cross-selling benefits and debt paydown (which could even set it up for another acquisition play).

Finally, Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) is tagged with a Buy rating from BTIG as it picks up coverage. The company is seen as a beneficiary of consolidation as it captures market share from distressed smaller competitors. PFGC's cash burn rate is expected to improve dramatically. A price target of $35 is assigned to PFGC.