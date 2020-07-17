Exelon (EXC +2.5% ) says its ComEd subsidiary reached an agreement to resolve a U.S. Department of Justice investigation into ComEd's historical lobbying practices in Illinois.

Under a three-year deferred prosecution agreement, ComEd will pay $200M, strengthen its lobbying and compliance controls, and agrees to the government's filing of a single charge that will be dismissed after three years, provided it abides by the deal terms.

Exelon says a small number of senior ComEd employees and outside contractors orchestrated the misconduct, and they no longer work for the company.

The company had warned earlier this year that it could be subject to criminal or civil penalties from federal investigations into its lobbying activities.