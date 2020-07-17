Oppenheimer reiterates an Outperform rating on Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) after taking in the company's Q2 earnings report.

"Against high expectations, DPZ delivered a strong sales and EPS beat in 2Q. Our work suggests positive revisions to consensus estimates could be a recurring theme, particularly on the back of highest loyalty sign-ups since 1Q19 and new product launches (e.g. chicken wings). DPZ also invested in its China master franchisee, and while small today, could become more intriguing as the business grows."

The firm boosts its price target on Domino's to $435 vs. the average Wall Street PT of $418.71.