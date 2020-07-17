Golden Minerals (AUMN +1.3% ) signs a letter of intent to sell its Santa Maria silver-gold project in Mexico, to Fabled Copper.

Deal consideration includes, $0.5M in cash and 1M Fabled shares on closing of the deal; additionally Fabled will pay $1.5M and $2M in cash 12 and 24 months after closing of the transaction, respectively.

Upon exercise of the option, Fabled will grant to Golden a 1% net smelter return royalty on the Santa Maria and Punto Com concessions.

Fabled will have to secure funding of a minimum of C$4M, to receive TSX Venture Exchange approval for the deal.