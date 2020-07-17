With all conditions satisfied, Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) expect to close their acquisition transaction on July 31, 2020, which was announced in February 2020.

Franklin will acquire Legg Mason for $50/share of of common stock in an all-cash transaction and will assume ~$2B of Legg's O/S debt.

Franklin is depositing the merger consideration in a third-party escrow account, from which funds will be released to the paying agent at merger closing.

Legg Mason's common stock is expected to be de-listed from the NYSE from July 31.

Pro-forma combined preliminary results as of June 30, 2020 indicated equity of long-term assets of 1.3T. Consolidated financial results will first be reported for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.