Uber (NYSE:UBER) plans to double Black representation in its leadership within five years. The company defines leadership as those with director titles and above.

According to the 2019 diversity report, 3.3% of Uber leaders were Black. The 2020 report was delayed until later this year due to the pandemic.

The company will tie executive compensation to diversity metrics.

Uber will also offer free deliveries for Black-owned restaurants for all of 2020.

The moves follow similar efforts at Facebook, Google, and Microsoft after the police killing of George Floyd sparked nationwide protests.

IBM, Amazon, and Microsoft either exited or paused facial recognition programs that could be used by law enforcement.