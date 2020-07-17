Kinder Morgan's (KMI +1.5% ) request to place the seventh liquefaction train at its Elba Island liquefied natural gas export plant in Georgia into service is approved by the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission.

Kinder Morgan said earlier this week that Train 8 was ready for service; trains 1-6 already are in service, and units 7, 9 and 10 are in various stages of commissioning.

Elba, which is 51% owned by units of Kinder Morgan and 49% by EIG Global Energy Partners, is designed to liquefy ~2.5M mt/year of LNG; Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B) has a 20-year contract to use the facility.