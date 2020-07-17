CBD-focused Wuhan General Group (OTCPK:WUHN) agrees to pursue the acquisition of Africa's private company Tsime Pharmaceuticals and Medicinal Supplies, driving research and manufacturing of CBD by-products.

Tsime will become the subsidiary of Wuhan's MJ Medtech.

Tsime's license that covers 32 hectares farm with 3 hectares of medicinal grade cannabis grants the ability to cultivate, extract and process medicinal cannabis. It also provides the authority to sell the commodity for medicinal, scientific and any other legal purpose.

Located in the Kingdom of Lesotho in Southern Africa, Tsime enjoys the pro cannabis government with a low regulatory burden.

"We plan to expand our relationship considerably in the coming months with Willem and Medigrow Africa," said Wuhan CEO Jeff Robinson.

Transaction is expected to close within 90 days.