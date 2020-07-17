Branded Legacy (OTCQB:BLEG) announced acquisition of Versatile Industries, LLC, which will become its private label division.

Versatile Industries, LLC has a mission to help companies enter the Hemp and CBD markets by leveraging the buying power of multiple companies.

Branded Legacy spent the last year formulating and perfecting their RTD CBD Coffees and Teas catching the attention of competition. Elev8 Hemp has been approached several times to private label these CBD beverages and they are currently working on first deal which would bring over six figures in revenue on the first order.