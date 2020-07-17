Marten Transport (MRTN +10.1% ) reports Q2 revenue of $218.7M which was flat Y/Y with fuel surcharge revenue down 31.5% Y/Y to $18.3M.

Segment revenue: Truckload $94.2M (-1.9% Y/Y); Dedicated $75.4M (+12.6% Y/Y); Intermodal $20.3M (-1.5% Y/Y) & Brokerage of $22.4M (-21.1% Y/Y).

Operating margin: Total operating increased 253 bps to 11.9%; Truckload increased 335 bps to 11.7%; Dedicated increased 376 bps to 15.3%; Intermodal declined 255 bps to 4.7% & Brokerage declined 147 bps to 8%.

Operating ratio: Total declined 250 bps to 88.1%; Truckload declined 330 bps to 88.3%; Dedicated declined 370 bps to 84.8%; Intermodal increased 280 bps to 95.3% & Brokerage increased 130 bps to 91.9%.

Average revenue, net of fuel surcharges, per tractor per week: Truckload $3,829M (-1.2% Y/Y); Dedicated $3,314M (-4.2% Y/Y).

Average tractors: Truckload 1,727 (+4.5% Y/Y); Dedicated 1,557 (+24.8% Y/Y) & Intermodal 98 (+21% Y/Y).

Average miles per trip: Truckload 557 (+4.7% Y/Y); Dedicated 307 (-2.2% Y/Y).

Net cash provided by operating activities for the quarter was $60.6M (+61.6% Y/Y).

The company announced 2-for-3 stock split, payable on August 13, thereby increasing the number of outstanding common shares from ~55.1M to ~82.7M shares.

Due to the split, stockholders benefit from the 50% increase in quarterly dividend cash payout.

Previously: Marten Transport EPS beats by $0.10, beats on revenue (Jul. 16 2020)

Previously: Marten Transport announces 50% increase in quarterly dividend to $0.04 (Jul. 16 2020)