UBS and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.3%) are expected to lead the major initial public offering of Vodafone's (VOD +1.3%) European towers unit, Reuters reports.
That's a deal that could value the operations at up to €16B.
Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has also pitched for a top job on the deal, expected early next year, though UBS and Morgan Stanley have a close relationship with Vodafone.
The new entity will hold Vodafone's stake in Inwit, the Italy-based mobile tower group.
Vodafone could raise €3B-€4B from the share sale, which is likely to take place in Frankfurt.