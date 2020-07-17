UBS and Morgan Stanley (MS -0.3% ) are expected to lead the major initial public offering of Vodafone's (VOD +1.3% ) European towers unit, Reuters reports.

That's a deal that could value the operations at up to €16B.

Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS) has also pitched for a top job on the deal, expected early next year, though UBS and Morgan Stanley have a close relationship with Vodafone.

The new entity will hold Vodafone's stake in Inwit, the Italy-based mobile tower group.

Vodafone could raise €3B-€4B from the share sale, which is likely to take place in Frankfurt.